02.03.2022 15:00:00
Cvent to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that its CEO & Founder Reggie Aggarwal, CFO Billy Newman, and Co-Founder & President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing Chuck Ghoorah, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.
- Date: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Time: 3:35 p.m. Pacific Time
- Live webcast: investors.cvent.com
- Archived replay will also be made available on investors.cvent.com
About Cvent
Cvent Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: CVT) is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees and nearly 21,000 customers worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the entire event management process and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
