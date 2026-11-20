(RTTNews) - CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI), an energy company, on Friday announced the pricing of a private offering of $1.25 billion in 9.250% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032.

The offering is expected to close on November 25.

The notes will be issued at 98.980% of their principal amount.

The company is also seeking to enter into a new $1 billion senior secured term loan B facility.

The company also plans to increase commitments under its existing asset-based revolving credit facility from $550 million to $1.1 billion.

The company intends to use the net proceeds, along with cash on hand and proceeds from other financing transactions, to fund its previously announced acquisition of refineries in St. Paul Park, Minnesota, and Mandan, North Dakota, from subsidiaries of Marathon Petroleum Corporation and MPLX LP.

The proceeds will also be used to redeem its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2028 and pay related fees and expenses.

The offering is not conditional on the completion of the acquisition or other financing transactions.

If the acquisition is not completed by October 28, 2027, or the purchase agreement is terminated, the company will be required to redeem the notes at 100% of their issue price, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

CVR Energy closed trading 0.41% higher at $33.90 on the New York Stock Exchage. In the overnight, the stock traded 1.03% lesser at $33.55.