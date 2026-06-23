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23.06.2026 13:00:25
CVR Energy Promotes CFO Dane Neumann To CEO
(RTTNews) - CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Tuesday said it has promoted Chief Financial Officer Dane J. Neumann to president, chief executive officer and director, effective June 18, 2026.
Neumann will also serve as president and chief executive officer of CVR GP, the general partner of CVR Partners, LP (UAN), and become the partnership's principal executive officer.
He succeeds Mark A. Pytosh, who stepped down for personal reasons.
The company also appointed Richard Roberts as interim chief financial officer and vice president of financial planning and analysis and investor relations at CVR Energy and CVR GP.
Neumann has served as executive vice president, chief financial officer and assistant secretary of CVR Energy and CVR Partners since October 2021, and as treasurer of both companies since February 2022.
CVR Energy shares closed at $27.90 on Monday, up 1.82%.
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