CVS, Walgreens And Walmart Offer $14 billion Settlement For Opioid Lawsuits

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.America's biggest retailers are forking over $13.8 billion to shut down lawsuits accusing them of playing a role in the US opioid crisis.CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart have agreed to pay up in hopes of resolving lawsuits without admitting liability to US states, local governments, and Native American tribes, according to Reuters. This marks the first time that retailers are taking action on accusations of their complicity in the crisis, following huge penalties against their suppliers: Big Pharma.Continue reading