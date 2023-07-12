|
12.07.2023 12:45:13
CVS Caremark, GoodRx Launch Caremark Cost Saver, A Prescription Drug Discount Solution
(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday announced that it has launched Caremark Cost Saver with GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), a health savings company, with the aim to lower pharmacy out-of-pocket drug costs for CVS Caremark clients' members.
Through this program, CVS Caremark's eligible members will be able to access GoodRx's prescription pricing automatically that will allow them to pay lower prices when available, on generic medications at the pharmacy counter.
The amount spent will be applied to plan members' deductible and out-of-pocket thresholds. Members need to use only their existing benefit card at their preferred in-network pharmacy. No other action is required.
The program starts from January 1, 2024.
Members can continue to benefit from CVS Caremark's rigorous drug safety review, that includes thousands of health and safety checks that can alert the patient about any negative drug interactions.
In pre-market activity, shares of CVS are trading at $71.32 up 0.07% or $0.05 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of GDRX are trading at $5.65 up 4.63% on Nasdaq.
