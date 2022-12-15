Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
15.12.2022 14:37:00

CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents ($0.605 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation, an increase of 10 percent over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023. 

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-quarterly-dividend-301704205.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CVS Health Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CVS Health Corp 91,21 -0,96% CVS Health Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hexensabbat: ATX und DAX im Minus -- Dow Jones etwas tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren nach den Vortagesverlusten auch am Freitag tiefer. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Freitag unter der Nulllinie. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenausklang überwiegend Abschläge verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen