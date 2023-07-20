|
20.07.2023 22:15:00
CVS Health appoints Scott Kirby to Board of Directors
WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® Corporation (NYSE: CVS) has appointed J. Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., to serve on the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CVS Health, effective October 1.
"Scott is a strategic leader adept at innovating through technology in a highly regulated, consumer driven industry," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "His insights will be a tremendous asset to our Board and will help us advance our technology-forward approach to improving consumer health."
Kirby joined United Airlines as president in 2016 and was elevated to CEO in 2020, helping to navigate the company through the unprecedented challenges the airline industry faced over the past few years. During his time as CEO, the company has improved its financial performance and implemented initiatives designed to enhance the environmental sustainability of the airline and increase the diversity of its pilots.
"We believe that Scott will be a terrific addition to the Board," said Roger N. Farah, Independent Chair of the Board of CVS Health. "He is a well-respected leader who understands the complexities of running an organization that serves millions of people across the country."
Before joining United, Kirby was president of American Airlines from 2013 to 2016 and president of US Airways from 2006 to 2013. Prior to his three decades of experience in the airline industry, he started his career at the Pentagon and in the technology sector.
"Both the health care and airline industries are focused on continually earning the trust of our customers, one interaction at a time," Kirby said. "I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to advance the CVS Health strategy."
Kirby has a bachelor's degree in computer science and operations research from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a master of science degree in operations research from George Washington University. He is married and has seven children.
About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.
Media contact
Ethan Slavin
860-273-6095
SlavinE@cvshealth.com
Investor contact
Larry McGrath
800-201-0938
investorinfo@CVSHealth.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-appoints-scott-kirby-to-board-of-directors-301882325.html
SOURCE CVS Health
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
21.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier CVS Health-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes CVS Health-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.23
|Why CVS Health Shares Are Rising (Benzinga)
|
17.07.23
|This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health (Benzinga)
|
14.07.23
|(CVS) - Analyzing CVS Health's Short Interest (Benzinga)
|
14.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel CVS Health-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes CVS Health-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu CVS Health Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CVS Health Corp
|67,52
|0,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.