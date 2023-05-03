03.05.2023 12:43:41

CVS Health Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.136 billion, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $2.354 billion, or $1.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.839 billion or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $85.278 billion from $76.826 billion last year.

CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.136 Bln. vs. $2.354 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.09 -Revenue (Q1): $85.278 Bln vs. $76.826 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.70

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corpmehr Nachrichten