11.03.2020 18:51:00
CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 4, 2020, to holders of record on April 23, 2020.
About CVS Health
CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings - from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at http://www.cvshealth.com.
