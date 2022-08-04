|
CVS Health Is Beating the Market: Is the Stock a Buy?
Thanks to a solid run in recent weeks, the S&P 500 is no longer in a bear market. But that doesn't change the fact that the index remains down by a double-digit percentage year to date. Investors certainly don't have much reason to have a warm-and-fuzzy feeling about the future, at this point.CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), though, is easily beating the market so far in 2022. The healthcare-giant's prospects also appear to be improving, based on its second-quarter update. Is CVS Health stock now a buy?It's important to first understand exactly why CVS Health is outperforming the broader market. One likely factor behind the stock's resilience is its valuation.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
