|
03.11.2023 10:34:00
CVS Health Is Down 27% This Year. Is the Stock a Buy on the Dip?
Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have tumbled about 27% in 2023. At its beaten-down price, the stock offers an above-average dividend yield, and it has a track record of raising its payout rapidly.Is now a good time to buy the healthcare conglomerate? Let's weigh the company's strengths against the challenges it faces to see if it's a good stock to buy now.CVS Health's pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business is the company's largest operation, but it could be unraveling.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!