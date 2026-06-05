Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
05.06.2026 12:00:00
CVS Health Just Announced Fantastic News to Eli Lilly Stock Investors
Despite Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) dominance in the weight management market, the company has encountered several obstacles in this field, including spotty insurance coverage for its anti-obesity medicine, Zepbound. If Eli Lilly could make headway in that area, it could boost the already fast-growing sales of this medicine. That's why recent news from CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) was so important. Let's look deeper into it. Image source: The Motley Fool.On May 28, CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefits manager (PBM) under CVS Health's umbrella, announced it would start covering Zepbound on Oct. 1. This news is especially important, as CVS had previously removed the medicine from its formulary. So, this is quite the reversal. Further, CVS Health will also cover Eli Lilly's new GLP-1 pill, Foundayo, effective June 1.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
|
04.06.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
04.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie legt zu: Milliarden-Projekt in Deutschland wird halbiert (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Eli Lilly und Boehringer streichen Investitionen (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|ROUNDUP: Eli Lilly und Boehringer streichen Investitionen (dpa-AFX)
|
03.06.26
|Eli Lilly: US-Pharmakonzern halbiert Milliardeninvestition in Deutschland (Spiegel Online)
|
02.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.05.26
|Eli Lilly-Aktie kaum verändert: Dreifach-Übernahme im Impfstoff-Sektor (dpa-AFX)