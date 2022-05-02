CVS Health/Morning Consult survey finds mental health concerns increase substantially among Americans of all backgrounds

Fifth survey since April 2020 tracks mental health impact of pandemic on ages 18+ and the utilization of new technology and tools to meet demand for support

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS)/Morning Consult survey of Americans age 18+ found that mental health concerns are continuing to rise among individuals of all backgrounds, especially Black, age 65+, young adult, and LGBTQIA+ respondents. The survey also found more Americans agree that the pandemic has made them more comfortable seeking support for mental health and using technology to address it.

Key findings include:

Six-in-ten (59%) Americans have experienced concerns about either their own mental health or that of family and friends, a 9%-point increase since April 2020 .

. More than half of Americans (53%) agree that hearing about other people's challenges makes them more comfortable seeking out resources and care for themselves.

Since the pandemic began, most people agree that society has become more comfortable engaging in mental health discussions (56%), using digital tools to improve mental health (58%) and using telemedicine for therapy (63%).

The growing use of telemedicine and digital tools to treat mental health increases access to care, allows for greater convenience in connecting with a mental health provider, and can be a welcome option for those who are apprehensive about receiving mental health care in person.

"Despite the longstanding stigma and other challenges in mental health, there is a clear shift taking place through the power of technology," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "CVS Health provided 10 million virtual mental health visits last year, compared to 20,000 prior to the pandemic, which is enabling us to meet the growing demand brought on by COVID-19. We are firmly committed to developing new programs and resources that help make mental health care more routine, convenient and accessible for all communities."

Some are Suffering More than Others

The survey found the LGBTQIA+ community, young adults, Blacks, and respondents age 65+ had greater increases in mental health concerns:

57% of respondents who identify as LGBTQIA+ expressed concerns about their own mental health, 20%-points higher compared to other respondents.

74% of respondents aged 18-34 experienced mental health concerns for themselves, family or friends, reflecting a 12%-point increase compared to two years ago.

Black Americans surveyed saw an 11%-point increase in mental health concerns since the start of the pandemic.

Four-in-ten respondents age 65+ experienced mental health concerns for themselves, family or friends, reflecting a 10%-point increase compared to two years ago.

The survey also found that while 74% of employed adults agree that employers should offer their employees resources and access to mental health services, only 35% of employed adults feel comfortable discussing mental health with a colleague, indicating an opportunity for workplaces to further engage their employees.

"The impact of isolation, loss, grief and burnout will effect of our mental health for years to come," said Cara McNulty, President, Behavioral Health and Mental Well-being, CVS Health. "As a result, we continue to expand services and resources to meet the long-term needs of communities, workforces – including our own – and loved ones to make gains on our goal to reduce suicide attempts 20 percent among our membership by the year 2025, which is an imperative."

Making Progress Toward Mental Health Equity

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, CVS Health is providing support to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Mental Health America. The support is focused on equitable, quality access to mental health care services and resources, particularly among the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community. View the fact sheet to learn more about these grants, additional survey findings and industry research.

Methodology

This poll was conducted between April 6 - 9, 2022 among a national sample of 2,209 adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on gender, educational attainment, age, race and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

