|
01.10.2024 14:10:47
CVS Health Mulls Split Of Retail And Insurance Divisions To Address Financial Challenges: Report
CVS Health Inc (NYSE:CVS) is reportedly considering a major restructuring that could involve separating its retail and insurance businesses.The move comes as the healthcare services company faces investor pressure and seeks to recover from a challenging financial period.CVS Health is trading at an EBITDA multiple of 7x, which is significantly lower than key competitors like UnitedHealth Inc (NYSE:UNH) and Cigna Inc (NYSE:CI), which trade at multiples of 14x and 9x, respectively.This valuation gap underscores CVS's pressure to find a viable path forward amid growing competition and investor concerns.These talks with financial advisers explore how a potential breakup would work, although no final decisions have been made yet.Reuters report says the discussions, which remain confidential, include the possibility of unwinding CVS Health's $70 billion acquisition of Aetna in 2017, a deal that ...Full story available on Benzinga.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga
