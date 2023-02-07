|
07.02.2023 04:39:52
CVS Health Nears Deal To Acquire Oak Street Health For About $10.5 Bln : Report
(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) is nearing an agreement to acquire Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
OSH closed Monday's regular trading at $25.96 down $0.66 or 2.48%. But in the after-hours trade, the stock gained $9.64 or 37.13%.
According to the report, the companies are discussing a price of about $39 per share. The deal, if it goes through, could be announced as soon as this week.
Bloomberg reported last month that CVS was exploring a deal for Oak Street Health.
