CVS Health Offers Flu Shots At All CVS Pharmacy, MinuteClinic Locations

(RTTNews) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced Tuesday the availability of flu shots at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the U.S. It added that digital and walk-in appointments are available for people of all ages, seven days a week, with extended evening and weekend hours.

CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app allow families and groups to schedule multiple appointments at once, providing added flexibility and convenience. An immunization appointment can also be scheduled with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com.

CVS added that customers who schedule an appointment digitally will receive a $5 off $20 coupon valid through December 31, 2022.

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic carry multiple flu vaccine options, including the higher dose vaccine which is recommended for seniors.

Businesses, senior living facilities, schools, municipalities, and other groups may also schedule an on-site flu vaccination clinic staffed by qualified CVS Pharmacy vaccinators to help make vaccines convenient and accessible to employees, staff, residents, and students. On-site flu vaccine clinics are available in all states, Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com