CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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12.05.2026 16:15:00
CVS Health Stock Hits a New 52-Week High After Posting Strong Q1 Results. Here's Why It Can Still Go Even Higher
Shares of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) have been rallying this year amid encouraging financial results. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $92.77 on Monday, with its year-to-date returns thus far sitting at just over 16%, which is better than the S&P 500's gains of 8%.The healthcare company recently posted strong quarterly earnings numbers, which appear to have given investors confidence that the business is going in the right direction. It has faced challenges in recent years due to rising costs, but now, it looks to be in considerably better shape. And although it's now more than doubled since the start of 2025, here's why it may not be too late to invest in CVS.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CVS Health Corp
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08.05.26
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