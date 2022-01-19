CVS Health, Uber Health Collaborate To Provide Free Transportation To Target Population

(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) has collaborated with Uber Health, Uber's healthcare arm, to provide transportation support at no cost to people who need it most when seeking access to medical care, work or educational programs. The relationship is part of Health Zones, CVS Health's new initiative.

Rides with Uber Health will be available to a target population living in three of the five Health Zones: Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH; and Hartford, CT. The companies plan to enter additional cities later in the current year.