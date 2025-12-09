CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
09.12.2025 12:55:12
CVS Health Updates 2025 Guidance; Issues 2026 Outlook
(RTTNews) - CVS Health (CVS) said, for 2025, it increased adjusted EPS guidance range to $6.60 to $6.70 from $6.55 to $6.65. The company raised adjusted operating income guidance range to $14.22 billion to $14.39 billion from $14.14 billion to $14.31 billion. Also, total revenues guidance was raised to at least $400.0 billion from at least $397.3 billion. GAAP loss per share is now projected in a range of $0.32 to $0.22, revised from previous guidance of a loss of $0.34 to $0.24.
The company initiated its 2026 full-year financial guidance with: total revenues of at least $400.0 billion; adjusted operating income guidance range of $15.07 billion to $15.41 billion; GAAP EPS guidance range of $5.94 to $6.14; and adjusted EPS guidance range of $7.00 to $7.20.
CVS Health expects to achieve a mid-teens adjusted EPS CAGR through 2028.
CVS Health also announced the launch of a new technology products and services offering, focusing on Engagement as a Service.
Shares of CVS are up 3% to $79.00 in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
