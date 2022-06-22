CVS Health's Free Health Screening Program Expanded To New Areas

(RTTNews) - CVS Health announced the expansion of its free, community-based health screening program, Project Health, to two new areas. The program, which aims to break down barriers for people to access quality, affordable care, is now available in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Richmond, Virginia.

Project Health will also add four new mobile units this year and host certain events for children and seniors.

CVS Health said it plans to host more than 1,600 Project Health screening events in 45 markets across the U.S. and Puerto Rico this year. This is in addition to 72 dedicated events for seniors and 60 for children.

The health solutions company, which owns retail pharmacy chain CVS Pharmacy, CVS Caremark, and Aetna, hosts these events at CVS Pharmacy locations and community organizations. The offerings include free biometric screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose level and body mass index to detect early risks of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Following these screenings, participants can meet with a nurse practitioner who can provide referrals for treatment and advice on follow-up care.

Project Health, which was established in 2006 to reduce health disparities and advance health equity, has delivered more than $139 million in free health care services to over 1.1 million Americans to date.

According to Joneigh Khaldun, Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer, CVS Health, Project Health is providing important services in underserved communities and helping people understand their health risks and health care needs which is so critical to achieving health equity.