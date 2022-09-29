|
29.09.2022 13:12:00
CVS Is in Another Bidding War
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has mergers and acquisitions on its mind. Earlier this month, it announced plans to acquire home health company Signify Health for $8 billion, beating out other bids from Amazon and UnitedHealth Group. On a recent earnings call, management at CVS also hinted that it was looking for a deal in primary care to expand its services further.And CVS may have already found a company to fulfill that goal amidst rumors of another acquisition, possibly setting up another bidding war.According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is the next company in CVS' crosshairs. Cano Health is a provider of value-based care, with the bulk of its revenue (87%) coming from Medicare. Although Cano's business has been growing of late, its bottom line has struggled to stay out of the red.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!