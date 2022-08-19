|
19.08.2022 17:15:00
CVS Is Planning a Big Move This Year
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) might not strike you as your typical growth stock. The healthcare company operates pharmacy retail locations across the country and has a health insurance business in Aetna. From afar, it might look like just a boring healthcare stock that only dividend investors might want to buy.But CVS isn't content with the status quo. Growth is always on its mind, and it is on the lookout to get bigger and more diversified. One of the moves it's eyeing right now could prove to be among its biggest: getting into primary care.On CVS' most-recent earnings call, management indicated that it is on the lookout for deals. President and CEO Karen Lynch said that the company wanted to extend its services, noting primary care as a key opportunity for the business and that "we are very encouraged and confident that we'll take the next step on this journey by the end of this year." At the same time, Lynch noted, "We can't be in the primary care without M&A."Continue reading
