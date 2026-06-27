CVS Health Aktie
WKN: 859034 / ISIN: US1266501006
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27.06.2026 06:30:00
CVS Just Turned Its 9,000 Pharmacies Into a GLP-1 Delivery Machine. 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks That's a Reason to Buy the Stock
The market for weight-loss drugs, led by GLP-1 medicines like Wegovy, is on a rapid northbound trajectory. One good way to capitalize on it is to invest in pharmaceutical companies that currently lead this niche or have the potential to establish a strong foothold. However, it isn't just drugmakers that may profit from the rapid rise of the GLP-1 category. Other companies across the healthcare delivery funnel could also see increased sales and profits thanks to this trend, and CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), a leading pharmacy chain, is one of them. The company recently announced a GLP-1 program that had Wall Street buzzing, as some analysts think the move makes the stock more attractive. Should investors consider buying CVS Health's shares right now? Image source: The Motley Fool.Weight-loss drugs haven't been easy for patients to obtain. One of the main reasons for that is cost. GLP-1 medicines are expensive. Even with recent price drops, they can cost several hundred dollars per month -- a meaningful hit to many patients' budgets. And since insurance coverage for these therapies for weight loss has been spotty at best, many are left having to forego them, even when they need them. Further, some physicians have been somewhat hesitant to prescribe GLP-1s to patients due to coverage issues and other factors. And even when patients start taking these medicines, a meaningful number experience uncomfortable side effects that make their weight loss journeys challenging.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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