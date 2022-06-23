CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor Recalled

(RTTNews) - CVS Health branded Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor has been recalled due to microbial contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Smyrna, Tennessee-based Vi-Jon, LLC is recalling one lot of the 10 FL OZ (296 mL) drug to the consumer level after testing identified it contain the bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens.

The product is used for relief of occasional constipation or irregularity, and generally produces bowel movement in 1/2 to 6 hours. The product is packaged in a 10 oz clear round plastic bottle.

The affected CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor lot includes the batch number: 0556808 and expiration date: 12/2023.

This particular lot was sent to a 3rd Party Outside Lab for testing per CVS request as a first production sample for CVS. This lot of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor was distributed Nationwide at CVS drug store locations.

According to the agency, immunocompromised patients, if consumed the product, may be at increased risk for invasive infections caused by Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens that could lead to serious, life threatening adverse health consequences.

However, Vi-Jon has not received any complaints related to the recall to date.

Consumers are urged to stop using the drug and return any remaining product to the place of purchase.