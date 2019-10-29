CVS Pharmacy Opens First Standalone Retail Locations in Oregon

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever standalone store in Oregon with a ribbon cutting ceremony today. The new store at 105 NW 13th Ave in Portland, OR, is the first of three retail locations to open in the Greater Portland market in 2019, with one more store opening in 2020.

"We are excited to open our first store in the state of Oregon. We are honored to have the ability to serve the Portland community with our best in class pharmacy services and a curated assortment of health, beauty, and convenience products," said Kevin Hourican, EVP, CVS Health & President CVS Pharmacy. "Our purpose as a company is to help people on their path to better health. We welcome the opportunity to bring this purpose to life in Portland."

To mark CVS Pharmacy's entrance to the Portland market and reaffirm the company's commitment to investing in the communities it serves and improving local health outcomes, CVS Health also announced that it will be providing a $15,000 corporate grant to the North by Northeast Community Health Center, a non-profit clinic providing high-quality health care to low-income adults in Portland. The grant will go towards building healthier communities by helping North by Northeast extend their primary care and health screening services to East County.

Since CVS Pharmacy became the first and only retail pharmacy to remove tobacco from its shelves in 2014, the company has continued to evolve the customer's shopping experience with a heightened focus on health, beauty and self-care. The new Portland stores will feature:

Best in Class Pharmacy: With personalized programs, a growing network of pharmacists, and innovative digital tools and services, CVS Pharmacy is committed to driving the health and wellbeing of its patients above everything else. With CVS Pharmacy, customers can manage their health with more ease and efficiency and gain access to programs that help them start and stay on their prescriptions while reducing overall health care costs. With the CVS Pharmacy app, patients can be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick-up and order refills digitally by importing their medication history or using the "Scan to Refill" feature that simply scans the prescription's barcode and orders a refill in one easy step. Plus, knowledgeable pharmacy staff are always on hand to counsel patients.





Throughout the state of Oregon, CVS Pharmacy already has a presence in 19 pharmacies, located within Target stores. The new Portland store represents the first standalone CVS Pharmacy retail location in Oregon, and three additional Portland-area locations will open later this year, with an additional store opening in 2020. A full list of all stores in the area are below:

105 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, opening in 2019

8145 SE 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97202, opening in 2019

345 SW Harrison Street, Portland, OR 97201, opening in 2019

12555 NW Cornell Road, Portland OR 97229, opening in 2020

About CVS Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is America's leading retail pharmacy with over 9,900 locations. It is the first national pharmacy to end the sale of tobacco and the first pharmacy in the nation to receive the Community Pharmacy accreditation from URAC, the leading health care accreditation organization that establishes quality standards for the health care industry. CVS Pharmacy is reinventing pharmacy to help people on their path to better health by providing the most accessible and personalized expertise, both in its stores and online at CVS.com. General information about CVS Pharmacy and CVS Health is available at www.cvshealth.com.

