CVS, Rite Aid Limiting Purchase Of Emergency Contraceptive Pills

(RTTNews) - Certain large drug store chains are now limiting the purchase of emergency contraception pills to three per customer, company representatives told CNN. Alicja Wojczyk, senior manager of external communications for Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) said in an email, "Due to increased demand, at this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer."

A CVS Pharmacy representative said that though CVS had enough supply of Plan B and Aftera, which are two types of emergency contraception, the company is limiting the purchases to three per customer "to ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves."

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists', emergency contraception reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sex. Common situations when it is mainly used include after forgetting to take several birth control pills or when a condom breaks or falls off.

The purchasing limits for emergency contraception come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Several states immediately moved to effectively prohibit abortions.

The medical body said, "Using (emergency contraception) does not cause an abortion. An abortion ends an existing pregnancy. EC prevents pregnancy from occurring. EC must be used soon after unprotected sexual intercourse to be effective. It does not work if pregnancy has already occurred."

Pills, such as Plan B and Aftera, are one type of emergency contraception. Some can be bought over the counter and others require a prescription. Copper intrauterine devices, or IUDs, can also be used as emergency contraception if inserted within about five days of intercourse.