CVS To Remove Some Cold, Cough Medicines With Phenylephrine

(RTTNews) - CVS Health is removing certain over-the-counter or OTC cold and cough products with phenylephrine as the only active ingredient from its Pharmacy stores, reports said.

The decision follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee's position on oral phenylephrine or PE. Last month, a panel of FDA advisers refused to back the effectiveness of oral OTC medicines made with phenylephrine, a common ingredient in cold and cough medications.

Meanwhile, the drug regulator has not removed phenylephrine from its list of ingredients for OTC use.

The reports quoted CVS as saying, "We are aware of the FDA Advisory Committee's position on oral phenylephrine (PE) and will follow direction from the FDA to ensure products we sell comply with all laws and regulations."

Phenylephrine, found in popular brands like Sudafed PE, Vicks Sinex, and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, has been a dominant oral decongestant in the U.S., generating roughly $1.8 billion in sales last year.

The U.S. pharmacy chain reportedly said it will continue to sell other oral cough and cold products to meet consumer needs.