30.05.2020 03:35:00

CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify West Wireline Agreement

DALLAS, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership of Communications Workers of America District 9 has notified AT&T* that CWA-represented employees have voted to ratify the West wireline agreement.

The four-year agreement covers about 12,500 wireline employees in California and Nevada. It was reached on March 20.

AT&T has reached, and union-represented employees have now voted to ratify, 26 fair labor agreements since the beginning of 2017.

