CWEA Presents Statewide Wastewater Awards In Laboratory, Engineering And Pre-treatment

OAKLAND, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Water Environment Association (CWEA) is pleased to announced winners for wastewater awards in laboratory, engineering, and pre-treatment.

Laboratory

The Laboratory Person of the Year award recognizes involvement in projects that advance the science of laboratory technology and an individual's contributions to CWEA. Winner: Joga Chizer , Fairfield-Suisun Sewer District .

award recognizes involvement in projects that advance the science of laboratory technology and an individual's contributions to CWEA. Winner: . Crystal Crucible Award. The CWEA Laboratory Committee recognizes significant participation in Wastewater Analysis, Education and Planning within a Wastewater Laboratory, along with 10 years of membership in CWEA. Winner: Trevor Weidner-Holland , Carmel Area Wastewater District.

Engineering and Research

The Research Achievement Award recognizes outstanding engineering research by an individual, group, or agency. Winner: East Bay Municipal Utility District , San Francisco Bay Section, for their pilot study, When FOG is "FROG" (Fats, Rocks, Oils and Grease).

recognizes outstanding engineering research by an individual, group, or agency. Winner: , San Francisco Bay Section, for their pilot study, When FOG is "FROG" (Fats, Rocks, Oils and Grease). The Engineering Achievement Award recognizes outstanding projects by an individual, group, or agency. Winner: Las Virgenes Municipal Water District / Triunfo Joint Power Authority, for Tapia Water Reclamation Process Air Improvements.

Pre-treatment

The Pretreatment, Pollution Prevention and Stormwater Person of the Year (P3S) Award recognizes P3S professionals for exceptional achievement and contribution to the profession while being an active member of the CWEA. Winner: William Edwards , City of Vacaville .

About CWEA

At CWEA, we empower wastewater professionals as they protect California's most critical resource: water. Since our founding in 1928, we've grown to a community of more than 10,000 members across all facets of wastewater management and resource recovery, from operators to lab techs to engineers.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Barillo

mbarillo@cwea.org

510-382-7800 X141



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cwea-presents-statewide-wastewater-awards-in-laboratory-engineering-and-pre-treatment-301341275.html

SOURCE California Water Environment Association