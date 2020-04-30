Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform Reduces Time to Value for Genesys Cloud Customers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, has reached a new milestone in its partnership with Genesys®, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions. Cyara's platform was ranked as the top revenue-generating Expert App* in 2019 on the Genesys AppFoundry®, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. The accolade reflects the trend of large enterprises selecting Cyara to facilitate the adoption of DevOps methodologies in their contact centers.

"As a Genesys AppFoundry partner, Cyara works closely with Genesys to help joint customers reduce time to value, maximize the return on their investment and build better customer experiences," said Jeff Flores, vice president of channels and alliances at Cyara. "Companies that choose Genesys and Cyara prioritize innovation and delivering great customer experience for their customers."

"As enterprises move to Genesys Cloud, Cyara's Automated CX Assurance platform can aid in their implementations," said Scott Cravotta, executive vice president of Worldwide Professional Services at Genesys. "We are excited to work with innovative companies, like Cyara, that help our customers migrate smoothly to the industry's leading public cloud contact center platform."

How Cyara accelerates contact center deployments for Genesys Cloud

By leveraging Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform, Genesys Cloud customers can accelerate deployments and ensure improved outcomes. Cyara ensures the continuous delivery of quality contact center experiences in a number of ways:



Automatically documents existing IVR applications, helping organizations overcome the challenge of missing or outdated documentation, and providing a baseline for any updated designs.

Automates testing throughout the development cycle, and across all channels, including self-service applications, and agent assisted interactions. This automation replaces the painful, tedious, error-prone process of manual testing, and shortens testing time which enables both faster deployments and increased testing.

Cyara can also test contact center technology at scale, assuring that deployments can perform in high-volume scenarios.

Cyara continues testing after go-live to assure that systems continue to perform to specifications.

*Offered as a select set of complementary technologies by the Genesys Professional Services Group, Genesys Expert Apps are pre-built applications and customized solutions developed by Genesys or partners.

About Cyara

As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

