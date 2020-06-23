Cyber Defense Media Group Launches Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship Fund for Diversity and Inclusion

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG), who has launched our 8th annual cybersecurity community awards this year including Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity today announced that it has opened its first annual Women in Cybersecurity scholarship program for entries.

"Recent social events have underscored the critical need for Diversity & Inclusion in the workplace, and CDMG wants to do our part to promote much-needed change in the cybersecurity ecosystem," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Chairman & CEO of Cyber Defense Media Group and Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Any young woman in high school who will be entering college in 2020/2021 can apply today:

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/women-in-cybersecurity-scholarship-fund-for-diversity-and-inclusion/

A panel of judges will review each entry and choose one scholarship winner and a backup winner in case there are issues on the winner's college entry in 2020/2021.

All entrants will be given a free copy of the ebook "You're Awesome: 52 Bite-size Life Lessons for Teens" by Award Winning Author, Paul Lloyd Hemphill.

"Now is a fantastic time for young women to plan out their future careers in cybersecurity. It's a hot field with hundreds of thousands of career openings and unlimited opportunities for those who wish to make a positive impact on today's digital world," said Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer, Attivo Networks, Inc.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2019 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers such as Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dave DeWalt of NightDragon and Robert Ackerman of Allegis Capital.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited editions delivered onsite exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat, InfoSecurity North America, InfoSecurity Europe, IPEXPO and IT-SA conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

