Cyber Future Foundation Convenes Third Annual Cyber Future Dialogue in Davos, Switzerland

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year, the Cyber Future Dialogue will be convened by the Cyber Future Foundation, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, at the historic Schatzalp Hotel, overlooking the Davos Promenade. The event is scheduled for 21 January 2020, Tuesday from 10:00 until 18:00 Central European Time.

"Citizens, businesses and nations around the world are grappling with the challenges and consequences of ever-increasing cyber-threats and disruptions," said Valmiki Mukherjee, Founder & Chairman of Cyber Future Foundation. "Cybersecurity has become a key topic for Boards and Executive suites, which now demands executive decisions and actions. It is absolutely essential for leaders to come together to focus and deliberate on the fundamental aspects of cyber risk, and address this collectively. This goal can only be achieved through collaboration and informed risk-based decision-making at the highest levels. Sharing experiences, skills and knowledge amongst Captains of industry, government leaders, and cyber security experts will motivate and enable our communities to create, protect and secure lasting value, and make us stronger as a global community. Cyber Future Dialogue brings about Cyber Future Foundation's commitment to raise Hope for a secure future and serve with Humility towards advancing trust in cyberspace for the Humanity."

The objective of the Cyber Future Dialogue is to share the most pressing issues and challenges in the cyber domain, determine a collective understanding of available solutions, and deliberate on the open issues that we need to come together as a community and resolve to act on. The problems considered at the Dialogue include those that the World Economic Forum describes as "Cyber security threats outpacing the abilities of governments and companies." This, according to CFF is not only security in cyberspace, but includes the a gamut of elements with considerations for cyber risk, cyber war and peace, cyber privacy, cyber safety, cyber socio economic impact as well as emerging technologies, whose cyber impacts may not have been given adequate consideration leading to adverse consequences both for individuals as well as organizations and countries. The event will be anchored by executive delegation from public as well as private sectors, leading to a collaborative dialogue between cyber experts and organizational leaders.

For more information on this event, including discussion topics and bios for past and present speakers and delegates, please visit the event website at: http://www.cyberfuturedialogue.org. The event can also be streamed live from Cyber Future Foundation YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/37MBNo0.

Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), is a Dallas, Texas, USA based 501(c)(3) non-profit. CFF's mission is to provide guidance and certification for educational programs in cybersecurity world-wide, contribute to the development of effective public policies in cybersecurity, create a platform for developing trust in cyber space, serve as a super-connector for global cybersecurity thought leaders and catalyze collaborative efforts through its network of alliances, organizations, and public-private partnerships.

