02.05.2023 14:04:00
Cyber-Risk Declines But 78% of Organizations Predict Successful Attacks in Coming Year
Trend Micro's Cyber Risk Index finds preparedness is slowly improving
DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that cyber-risk levels have improved from "elevated" to "moderate" for the first time, but that insiders represent a persistent threat for global organizations.
To read a full copy of the Trend Micro Cyber Risk Index (CRI) 2H 2022*, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/security-intelligence/breaking-news/cyber-risk-index
Jon Clay, VP of threat intelligence at Trend Micro: "For the first time since we've been running these surveys, we saw the global cyber-risk index not only improve but move into positive territory at +0.01. It means that organizations may be taking steps to improve their cyber-preparedness. There is still much to be done, as employees remain a source of risk. The first step to managing this is to gain complete and continuous attack surface visibility and control."
The CRI found that cyber-preparedness improved in Europe and APAC but declined slightly in North and Latin America over the past six months. At the same time, threats declined in every region bar Europe.
Most organizations are still pessimistic about their prospects over the coming year. The CRI found that most respondents said it was "somewhat to very likely" they'd suffer a breach of customer data (70%) or IP (69%) or a successful cyber-attack (78%).
These figures represent declines of just 1%, 2%, and 7%, respectively, from the last report.
The top four threats listed by respondents in the CRI 2H 2022 remained the same from the previous report:
"Botnets" replaced "login attacks" in fifth place.
Global respondents also named employees as representing three of their top five infrastructure risks:
Dr. Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon Institute, said: "As the shift to hybrid working gathers momentum, organizations are rightly concerned about the risk posed by negligent employees and the infrastructure used to support remote workers. They will need to focus not only on technology solutions but people and processes to help mitigate these risks."
Based on the global survey results, the greatest areas of concern for businesses related to cyber-preparedness are:
People: "My organization's senior leadership does not view security as a competitive advantage."
Process: "My organization's IT security function doesn't have the ability to unleash countermeasures (such as honeypots) to gain intelligence about the attacker."
Technology: "My organization's IT security function does not have the ability to know the physical location of business-critical data assets and applications."
*The six-monthly Cyber Risk Index was compiled by the Ponemon Institute from interviews with 3729 global organizations. The index is based on a numerical scale of -10 to 10, with -10 representing the highest level of risk. It is calculated by subtracting the score for cyber threats from the score for cyber-preparedness.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.
