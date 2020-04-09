Cyber Security Cloud's Cloud-Based WAF "Shadankun" Has Been Adopted by More Than 1,000 Companies in Japan

TOKYO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyber Security Cloud announced today that its cloud-based Web Application Firewall (WAF) service has been adopted by over 1,000 companies in Japan.



Background

Cybersecurity in companies is broadly categorized into "Internal Security" and "Web Security," and especially in the field of "Web Security," despite the high risk of personal information leaks due to cyber attacks, companies tend to lack awareness and countermeasures.

Looking at the incidents related to personal information leaks in 2018*1, it was found that eight of the top ten incidents with the largest number of leaks were caused by unauthorized access, and the number of leaks in those eight incidents alone accounted for a total of 2,300,859 leaks, accounting for more than 40% of the total number of personal information leaks (5,613,797).

Looking at the security market as a whole*2, the "Web Security" field is expected to have the highest growth rate, with the WAF (Web Application Firewall) market being driven by SaaS-type products.

Demand is growing against the backdrop of a succession of diversified cyber-attacks such as DDoS attacks and ransomware, and the demand for new installations is expanding not only among large organizations, which had been the focus of demand in the past but also among small and medium-sized enterprises, which have been relatively behind in terms of security measures.

Factors Behind the Cumulative Total No. of Companies that Have Adopted the Cloud-Based WAF "Shadankun" Exceeding 1,000

The cloud-based WAF "Shadankun", which has been adopted by more than 1000 companies and ranks No. 1 in Japan in terms of adoption rate*3, is a web security service that detects and blocks cyber-attacks on websites and web servers.

Recently, Cyneural, an AI engine that uses deep learning to detect attacks, was developed and put into operation. Utilizing an enormous amount of cyber-attack data obtained through the service with the highest adoption rate in Japan, CSC is constantly enhancing its services by being able to detect not only general attacks but also unknown attacks and false positives at high speed.

In addition to such product capabilities, the high level of support provided by CSC as a Web security service from Japan, and the steady growth in their activities to strengthen alliances with sales partners, have contributed to the increase in the number of companies that have adopted Shadankun.

Furthermore, as the number of companies that telecommute or work from home is rapidly increasing, it is expected that offices will become scarce, and the number of cases will increase due to the delay in the detection of cyberattacks. CSC has been quick to respond to this demand and plans to continue to aim to increase the number of companies that have adopted their services.

About Cloud-Based WAF "Shadankun"

Cloud-based WAF "Shadankun" is a web security service that detects and blocks cyber-attacks on websites and web servers by quickly responding to the latest threats utilizing the world's leading cyber threat intelligence team "Cyhorus". Also, it has been ranked No. 1 in Japan in terms of adoption rate.*3

About Cyber Security Cloud, Inc.

With an aim to create a secure cyberspace that people around the world can use safely, Cyber Security Cloud provides web application security services worldwide using the world's leading cyber threat intelligence and AI technology. CSC is also certified as the 7th AWS WAF Managed Rules Seller in the world by AWS (Amazon Web Service) which boasts a 47.8% global cloud market share. *4

As a leading cybersecurity company, CSC plans to continue to strive to improve and develop new technologies and aim to be a company that can deliver effective security solutions to contribute to the information revolution.

*1: NPO Japan Network Security Association "2018 Information Security Incident Survey"

*2: Fuji Chimera Research Institute, "2018 Network Security Business Survey"

*3: Market research on "cloud-based WAF service" [Investigated by ESP Research Institute (June 2019)]

*4: Gartner (July 2019) ･･･Worldwide Iaas Public Cloud Services Market Share, 2017-2018

(Millions of U.S. Dollars)

*The company names and service names described in this release are registered trademarks of the respective companies.

*Amazon Web Services and AWS are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

*The information in this release is as of the date of the announcement. Please note that it may differ from the latest information.

