|
12.04.2022 18:00:05
Cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, 12 April 2022. On 11 April, Baloise detected a cyberattack on parts of its IT infrastructure, primarily systems of Basler Germany. According to the latest information, no company data or customer data has been stolen and no systems have been encrypted. The affected systems have been identified and isolated. Baloise is still working to deal with the situation with support from external experts. The defensive measures put in place mean that customers and employees in Germany are currently experiencing some restrictions on the use of our services and IT infrastructure
An attack on parts of Baloise's IT infrastructure was detected on 11 April. Baloise reacted swiftly by taking countermeasures to fend off the attack. The compromised systems have been identified and isolated, but this is currently resulting in temporary restrictions that are affecting parts of the sales organisation of tied agents of Basler Germany. The defensive measures may lead to further temporary restrictions on Baloise's services. At present, Baloise does not believe that any other systems will have to be isolated. According to the latest information, no company data or customer data has been stolen. We will continue to do everything we can to protect Baloise and the data of its customers and partners from such attacks.
We apologise to all affected customers and partners for any inconvenience caused. If new information comes to light, we will provide an update on the incident.
Contact
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Baloise Holding AG
|Aeschengraben 21
|4002 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 285 85 85
|Fax:
|+41 61 285 70 70
|E-mail:
|media.relations@baloise.com
|Internet:
|https://www.baloise.com
|ISIN:
|CH0012410517
|Listed:
|BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1326755
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1326755 12.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.04.22
|Baloise wurde Ziel einer Cyber-Attacke (Finenews.ch)
|
12.04.22
|Cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure (EQS Group)
|
12.04.22
|Cyberangriff auf Teile der IT-Infrastruktur der Baloise Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|Baloise shares its know-how with start-up founders (EQS Group)
|
07.04.22
|Baloise teilt ihr Know-how mit Gründerinnen und Gründern (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Wenn das Auto Ferien macht: Baloise bietet im Schadenfall kostenloses Airport Parking an (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|A holiday for your car - Baloise offers free airport parking in the event of a claim (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|Baloise adopts a holistic reporting approach (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bâloise AG (N) (Baloise Holding)
|154,90
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRusslands Angriffskrieg gepaart mit Inflationssorgen: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schließt den Mittwochshandel mit positiven Vorzeichen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt gab es letztendlich Verluste. An der Wall Street fassen die Anleger zur Mitte der Woche dagegen wieder mehr Mut. In Asien fanden die größten Börsen zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung.