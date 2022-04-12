Cyberattack on parts of the Baloise Group's IT infrastructure

Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous



12.04.2022



Basel, 12 April 2022. On 11 April, Baloise detected a cyberattack on parts of its IT infrastructure, primarily systems of Basler Germany. According to the latest information, no company data or customer data has been stolen and no systems have been encrypted. The affected systems have been identified and isolated. Baloise is still working to deal with the situation with support from external experts. The defensive measures put in place mean that customers and employees in Germany are currently experiencing some restrictions on the use of our services and IT infrastructure An attack on parts of Baloise's IT infrastructure was detected on 11 April. Baloise reacted swiftly by taking countermeasures to fend off the attack. The compromised systems have been identified and isolated, but this is currently resulting in temporary restrictions that are affecting parts of the sales organisation of tied agents of Basler Germany. The defensive measures may lead to further temporary restrictions on Baloise's services. At present, Baloise does not believe that any other systems will have to be isolated. According to the latest information, no company data or customer data has been stolen. We will continue to do everything we can to protect Baloise and the data of its customers and partners from such attacks. We apologise to all affected customers and partners for any inconvenience caused. If new information comes to light, we will provide an update on the incident. Contact

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,900 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg.

