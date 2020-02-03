CyberMAK Partners With Kore.ai Offering Conversational AI-powered Chatbots for Digital Transformation

KUWAIT CITY, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMAK Information Systems, a global leader in digital transformation, is pleased to announce partnership with Kore.ai, a globally recognized leading Conversational AI Platform. This partnership will help boost digital initiatives of clients by enabling human and machine interactions to be more conversational and effective.

Through this partnership, CyberMAK along with Kore.ai will be providing an enterprise-grade, end-to-end conversational AI platform that can be deployed on-premises or on-cloud, enabling companies to rapidly and easily build and deploy advanced chatbots.

Kore.ai offers an all-in-one conversational AI platform (as-a-service) that allows enterprises to build and deploy out-of-the-box or customized chatbots/virtual assistants for customers and workforce. It combines natural language processing, machine learning, and AI into enterprise-wide collaboration and automation through conversational interfaces, thus supporting the growing mandate for digital transformation. Kore.ai's platform has a multi-pronged NLP engine that supports 30+ channels, and makes websites and mobile app more human-like, integrates with multiple enterprise backend applications and helps global enterprises across multiple verticals leverage the power of conversational AI without compromising privacy, security or compliance. These bots make digital interactions faster and more human, triggering conditional flows and steer user-bot conversations with sentiment analysis and tone processing. Bots built with Kore.ai analyze the emotional state of users and callers and model their response to provide excellent service.

In addition to its market-leading conversational AI platform, Orlando-based Kore.ai brings targeted conversational AI solutions to cater to the exploding demand in areas of:

Enterprise digital assistants to improve employee experience and productivity, and

Pre-built intelligent solution bots for most common use cases including retail banking, IT help desk, HR management, CRM, and customer service

In its article on chatbots, Gartner states that by 2022, 70% of white-collar workers will interact with conversational platforms on a daily basis. "There has been more than 160% increase in client interest around implementing chatbots and associated technologies in 2018 from previous years," says Van Baker, VP Analyst at Gartner. "This increase has been driven by customer service, knowledge management and user support."

"The partnership with Kore.ai is strategic to our portfolio and will further augment CyberMAK's leadership and expertise in IT Service Management, Customer Care and Service Quality with BMC Software and Robotic Process Automation with Automation Anywhere and brings immense value and competitive advantage to our customers in the several industry verticals," said Colin Miranda, President & CEO, CyberMAK Information Systems.

CyberMAK and Kore.ai will enable clients to leverage the power of AI chatbots by providing a platform to connect with customers and have valuable conversations, providing solutions to their problems. This not only improves customer experience but allows customers to efficiently obtain the desired information in real-time, leading to customer loyalty and retention. The AI+ML+NLP based chat platform, will automatically facilitate smarter conversations between the client and its stakeholders.

"With this partnership, we believe we will jointly deliver exceptional value for global enterprises: complementing CyberMAK's robust IT service delivery with Kore's end-to-end and comprehensive conversational AI technology capabilities," said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. "CyberMAK's expertise in helping large organizations realize the fruits of digital transformation through increased customer satisfaction and enhanced efficiency, is aligned to our own philosophy of creating intelligent enterprises through conversational AI."

About CyberMAK Information Systems

CyberMAK has successfully improved customer experience for clients in various industrial domains across different geographies. With our Customer Support and Service Quality Suite, bringing AI and cognitive capabilities to enterprises, CyberMAK has helped large organizations digitally transform by increasing customer satisfaction and enhancing efficiency, all of which has a direct positive impact on customer experience, increased revenues and the company's bottom-line.

Led by multinational leadership teams with business and domain knowledge in Customer Care, Service Quality, Automation, Security, Software Asset Management, Multi-Cloud Management, AI & Machine Learning, Risk Assessment, ITSM and much more, CyberMAK has contributed to the success of their customers with 3000+ successful engagements in more than 15 countries.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a market leading conversational AI technology partner for Global 2000 companies. It provides an enterprise-grade, end-to-end conversational AI platform available on-premise/cloud for building, deploying and managing conversational bots across 30+ different digital and voice channels. Kore.ai also offers specialized conversational AI solutions focused on Enterprise Virtual Assistant, Retail Banking Services, HR and IT Helpdesk services. Kore.ai partners with top ISVs and global system integrators for helping companies meet their digital transformation needs.

Kore.ai has repeatedly won global analyst acclaim and has been featured in Gartner Market Guide 2019 for Conversational Platforms, Gartner Market Guide for Virtual Customer Assistants 2019, Everest Group's conversing with AI – Intelligent Virtual Agents Market Report 2019 and IDC Innovators: Conversational AI Software Platforms 2018, among others. Visit kore.ai to learn more.

