22.12.2020 11:00:00
Cybersecurity, Communication Lead 2021 Top Five Technology Trends
JASPER, Ind., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information technology (IT) underwent a major change in 2020 as organizations were forced to quickly adopt strategies to handle new cybersecurity threats and increased remote working and collaboration needs, according to Matrix Integration, a strategic IT solutions and managed services provider for more than 1,000 businesses and schools in the Midwest and beyond. Cybersecurity remains a top concern for 2021, as hackers continue to threaten organizations, particularly in energy/utilities, government, and manufacturing. 1
"Although every organization is putting more money towards cybersecurity, the ground is always shifting," said Rob Wildman, vice president of professional services at Matrix Integration. "It takes an overall investment in not just technology, but in people who understand the security environment and can work with the larger IT team to coordinate efforts to prevent, detect and mitigate threats."
In addition to cybersecurity, both businesses and technology experts expect a continuation of remote work and learning. In 2020, Matrix Integration worked with Cisco to design unified collaboration solutions for schools and businesses.
"The solution is powerful and flexible enough to work in the long-term," said Reggie Gresham, vice president of sales and marketing at Matrix. "The work we've done includes new cameras, endpoints, additional bandwidth, and easy-to-use software tools to facilitate all kinds of collaboration and e-learning scenarios."
For 2021, Matrix Integration predicts organizations will continue or increase their investment in these top five areas:
