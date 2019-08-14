Cybersecurity Firm Vanguard Integrity Professionals Sponsoring Security and Compliance Conference this Fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vanguard Integrity Professionals will continue to sponsor the annual Vanguard Security & Compliance conference. This will mark a 33 year partnership with the popular event which will take place September 30 to October 3, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Charlotte Executive Park in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The gathering of enterprise security leaders from various industries and government agencies will provide attendees the latest comprehensive, knowledge-based instruction and training in the areas of cybersecurity threats, system configuration, protection strategies, and compliance in a z/OS mainframe environment.

The intensive VSC 2019 curriculum will feature five distinctive tracks that include more than 50 sessions during the four-day event. VSC attendees will have the opportunity to earn CPE credits through a series of RACF, ACF2 and Top Secret (TSS) focused workshops and hands-on labs.

VSC 2019 will also feature speaking events with well-known cybersecurity experts and executives from such notable organizations like IBM, Mainframe Crypto, CA Technologies, A Broadcom Company, Vanguard Integrity Professionals, and more. Topics will include the latest trends, changes and advances in the field of z/OS information security. Visit the official VSC 2019 website today at http://www.go2vsc.com.

Vanguard Integrity Professionals is considered the largest independent provider of enterprise security software solutions in the industry. Today, Vanguard provides expert cybersecurity solutions to some of the largest insurance, financial and retail companies in the world.

