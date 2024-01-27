|
27.01.2024 15:42:00
Cybersecurity Is More Important Than Ever. This Unstoppable Index Fund Could Turn $200 per Month Into $236,000 With Little to No Effort
One of the most important components of the technology sector is cybersecurity. The cybersecurity industry is rife with competition, including big tech companies such as Microsoft and Alphabet as well as smaller players, including CrowdStrike and Zscaler.With so many different companies operating in the sector, choosing one particular stock over another can be a challenge. Luckily, investors have the option of index funds. The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEMKT: IHAK) is one of the best cybersecurity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market.Let's explore what makes this fund a compelling investment and assess how incremental monthly contributions can compound into significant wealth over time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
