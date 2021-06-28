Cybint, Academy IT announce partnership to offer cybersecurity bootcamp options in Australia

ADELAIDE SA, Australia, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybint , a global cyber education training company, partners with Academy IT , a technical training provider in South Australia, to offer the Cybint Cybersecurity Bootcamp online and in-person beginning September 2021, to usher in a new era of cyber education in Australia. In addition to the bootcamps, corporate training discussions will be available for B2B solutions.

Australia's cyber network has experienced a growth in intrusions since the onset of the pandemic. There were over 60,000 reports from individuals and businesses reporting instances of cybercrimes in 2020. In 2021, an average of 164 cyber crimes were reported by Australians every day, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre. The cybercrimes come at a cost to Australia's economy. There are estimates that cyber-related attacks could cost the economy about $29 billion per year, or 1.9 per cent of the nation's GDP. Tensions are running high, and there is a dire need for over 27,200 cybersecurity professionals in Australia to fill available job positions.

In an effort to meet this need and close this gap, Academy IT, which is both a Microsoft Certified Partner - Learning, and a Nationally Accredited Registered Training Organisation (RTO), will offer the Cybint Bootcamp to students across Australia. Graduates of the Cybint Bootcamp will have the training needed to land entry-level positions in cybersecurity, and ensure they can protect themselves and their organizations from emerging cyber threats. Students who choose to participate in the corporate training discussions for B2B solutions will gain further insight into the role every team member plays in protecting their organization against a potential cyber attack.

"This is the beginning of great progress in the cybersecurity space across all regions of Australia," says Roy Zur, Founder and CEO of Cybint. "Our mission aligns with Academy IT, and together we will ensure that good cybersecurity practices become widespread as the cyber gap is filled."

"We pride ourselves in providing the best personalised face-to-face and online technical training in South Australia," says Brian Peel, CEO and Managing Director of Academy IT. "We are pleased to expand our offering through this partnership with Cybint, which will ultimately create real impact both for the students, and for the local businesses and government of Australia as graduates pursue their respective careers."

About Cybint

Cybint is a global cyber education company with a commitment to reskilling the workforce and upskilling the industry in cybersecurity. With innovative and leading-edge education and training solutions, Cybint tackles cybersecurity's two greatest threats: the talent shortage and the skills gap. The Cybint team is comprised of military cyber experts, industry professionals, and educators united under the vision of creating a safer digital world through education, training, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.cybintsolutions.com

About Academy IT

Academy IT is a proud South Australian owned and operated business supporting local business and government since July 2007. As a Nationally Accredited 'Registered Training Organisation', Academy IT provides accredited training at Certificate & Diploma Levels and operates under strict compliance and quality assurance guidelines. With strong process driven training practices, students receive personalised in-person and live-online training that ensures the outcomes they are looking to achieve are met.

