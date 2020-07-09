Cybrary Offers 7 Free Courses to Encourage Cybersecurity and IT Education in the Wake of COVID-19

COLLEGE PARK, Md., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybrary , the world's largest online cybersecurity career development platform, today announced it is offering seven free courses for the month of July on topics ranging from threat intelligence and network security to Kali Linux and cloud. This new offering follows in the spirit of their Scholars Program announcement which was developed to support professionals impacted by COVID-19.

"The long-lasting effects of COVID-19 have been felt across industries and our dedication to supporting professionals impacted during this unprecedented crisis remains unwavering," said Ryan Corey, CEO and co-founder of Cybrary. "Through this free offering, we hope to give back and encourage ongoing cybersecurity and IT training to support people re-entering the workforce, and to help build a more secure digital world by providing learning opportunities available to everyone."

Courses offered free for the month of July span a variety of areas and include the following:

Cyber Network Security

Intro to Cyber Threat Intelligence

Advanced Cyber Threat Intelligence

Web Defense Fundamentals

Kali Linux Fundamentals

Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge (CCSK)

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals

These courses are available free for a limited time only, from now until August 1, 2020. To enroll in any or all of these free courses, please visit www.cybrary.it to sign up today.

