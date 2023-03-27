Cyclerion Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Zagociguat For Mitochondrial Diseases

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to zagociguat (previously CY6463) for the treatment of mitochondrial diseases.

Zagociguat is the first CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator to be developed as a symptomatic and potentially disease-modifying therapy for serious diseases that involve the CNS.

In an open-label, 29-day study in patients with MELAS, zagociguat treatment was associated with improvements in multiple disease-relevant biomarkers: mitochondrial function, inflammation, cerebral blood flow, functional brain connectivity, and visually evoked brain activation.

These data coupled with data from preclinical studies in cells from mitochondrial disease patients and in zebrafish disease models support the potential of zagociguat as a treatment for MELAS/mitochondrial diseases.

The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program provides orphan status to drugs defined as those intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Orphan drug designation qualifies the sponsor of the drug for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions, and seven-year marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval.