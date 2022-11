Cyclerion Rejects Unsolicited Proposal To Buy Its Assets

(RTTNews) - Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN), a company focused on the serious diseases of central nervous system, said on Tuesday that it has rejected a non-binding and unsolicited proposal to purchase certain assets of the firm.

On November 20, the drug maker had received a proposal from a group including Cyclerion's CEO, to purchase certain assets of the company.

The board concluded that the proposal is not in the best interest of the company.