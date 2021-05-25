Cycling App Launches To Bring Riders Together Via Organized Rides

ROYAL OAK, Mich., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Down to Ride (DTR) is launching the latest version of its cycling app to meet the need created by group rides returning after the pandemic pause supporting the summer riding season. The VC backed app, available now for download for Android and iOS , introduces a centralized route to helping cyclists discover and organize rides with their friends. This unique app allows cyclists to organize and mobilize rather than just post about their rides.

The update of the DTR app is the company's latest move to put more butts on saddles following a cycling explosion in 2020 which saw a record number of new bikes sold. It's estimated nearly one in three Americans rode a bike last year. Additionally, the government 's commitment to building out meaningful bike infrastructure offers a preview of how important two wheels are to the future of transportation.

In addition to the release of the updated app, DTR has recently completed a seed funding round by Detroit Venture Partners and Invest Detroit, as well as secured a partnership with the legendary Iceman Cometh Mountain Bike Race.

"We are thrilled to back the Down to Ride team on their mission to make cycling more social, inclusive, and accessible," said Jared Stasik, Partner, Detroit Venture Partners . "This team is the latest in a recent wave of serial entrepreneurs choosing to build their next companies in Detroit."

"It's been a tough year for our riders and one of our goals for this year's race is to bring people together, and not just on race day," said Cody Sovis, Race Director of Iceman . "Organizing safe, smart, and local rides can be time-consuming, and a tool like Down to Ride just makes a lot of sense, especially right now."

To support its efforts, DTR has doubled the size of their team including hiring Connor Grant as CMO. Fostering an inclusive environment is core to DTR's mission. Finding the right ride with the right expectations is core to getting and keeping more butts on saddles.

"There's a huge opportunity to help riders keep pedaling in 2021, that excites us. From e-bikes to beach cruisers to gravel bikes, we are in the business of getting more butts on saddles," says Grant. "To us, it's more important who you ride with than how fast you ride."

DTR partnered with The League of American Bicyclists and their 200,000 members and 400 chapters to support the goal of creating a more bicycle friendly America and getting people more involved in the cycling community.

DTR is available now in the US and Canada. Click here to download the free DTR app for Android and iOS .

About Down to Ride (DTR):

The Down to Ride (DTR) app launched in July 2020 to help cyclists find and plan group rides with their friends. DTR works by connecting friends in the free app to see which friends are looking to ride on a specific day. Users can then join any ride with their friends. DTR is available for iOS and Android in the U.S.

DTR is VC-backed and owned by Social Active, LLC, a startup spinout of Tome, Inc .

Contact info:

● Connor Grant - CMO - c@dtr.lol

About Detroit Venture Partners:

Since 2010, Detroit Venture Partners has been committed to backing and founding early stage tech companies that we believe move the world forward. DVP was founded by Dan Gilbert, Rocket Mortgage Founder and Chairman, with a vision to grow Detroit's entrepreneurial community. We partner with visionary founders and help our portfolio companies succeed by leveraging the more than 90 companies within the Rock Family of Companies, including Rocket Mortgage, Cleveland Cavaliers, Bedrock, and StockX. For more information, visit https://www.detroit.vc/

About Iceman:

Since 1990, the Bell's Iceman Cometh Challenge has invited mountain bikers from across the country and around the world to Traverse City, Michigan. Over the past three decades, the event has grown to become the largest one-day, point-to-point mountain bike race in North America. The race is a must-do for any mountain biker or any skill level, including national and international professionals.

To learn more about the race or become an event partner, visit iceman.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycling-app-launches-to-bring-riders-together-via-organized-rides-301299003.html

SOURCE Down to Ride