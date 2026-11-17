On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) reported third-quarter revenue of $5.4 million. The cybersecurity provider is shifting toward higher-margin software and predictive threat detection to narrow its operating losses. A working capital deficit of $10.5 million highlights the financial strain the business faces as it scales. Three things management said stand out.

Cycurion improved its gross profit, or revenue remaining after direct costs, by prioritizing profitable client work and integrating acquisitions. Acquired businesses added $1.2 million to revenue, while adjusted EBITDA loss, measuring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization excluding non-cash items, narrowed by 64%.

Management is positioning its software portfolio around predictive threat intelligence that anticipates cyberattacks before they occur. The company launched Habit, its artificial intelligence-driven security operations center (SOC), on Nov. 4 to identify operational risks before disruptions occur.

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