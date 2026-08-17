Western Acquisition Ventures a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK1W / ISIN: US95758L1070
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17.08.2026 15:16:11
Cycurion Authorized To Repurchase Up To $500K Of Shares
(RTTNews) - Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU), a provider of cybersecurity, public safety technology, and managed services solutions, said on Monday that its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $500,000 over the next 12 months.
L. Kevin Kelly, Chairman of Cycurion, said: "With strengthened liquidity from our recent warrant inducement transaction and a growing pipeline of federal and public-sector opportunities, the board has authorized this program as a clear expression of our confidence in the long-term value of the company."
The company expects the recent acquisition of Kustom Entertainment's video-solutions business to contribute over $5 million in annual revenue and over $1.2 million in EBITDA.
The acquisition of Secuvant, LLC, and the company's $54.6 million contract are expected to raise the company's annualized revenue run rate to around $30 million.
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