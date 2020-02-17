Cyient Inaugurates Wire Harness Lab for Production and Prototyping in its Peoria Office

- The new capability will enhance the product development life cycle for heavy equipment and industrial sectors

PEORIA, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has opened a wire harness facility in its office in Peoria Heights, Illinois. The facility complements the company's design, build, and maintain approach, and adds capabilities to support customers in harness prototyping by increasing design process speed and iterative development for electrical systems.

The 1,100 sq ft, restricted-access lab is equipped with pneumatic crimping tools, including an ultrasonic splicer and braider, to facilitate quality production and prototypes for electrical wire harnesses. Harness rework, testing, field installation, and troubleshooting are additional services that Cyient will offer from the new facility. While the facility has been launched with a single, nine-hour shift, the company will expand operations for 24/7 support in the future.

Demonstrating its continued commitment to quality and safety, Cyient is working toward the Wiring Harness Manufacturer's Association Certification, bringing extended value to its prototyping capability. The company's move to add this facility provides customers in North America ready access to time-sensitive wire harness prototype products and field support.

Commenting on the capability, Gordon Hilbun, Head of Cyient's Industrial Business, said, "This is a critical addition to our portfolio and will help us offer full product life cycle support to our customers, especially for time-critical new product introduction requirements. Our new wire harness lab strengthens our electronics and electrical solution offering, addressing the demand for end-to-end support."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

