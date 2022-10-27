Cyient Reinforces its Position as a Major Contender in Everest's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric global technology solutions company, announced that it has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing service providers' relative market success and overall capability based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge.

Cyient aims to address its customers' key business challenges by leveraging the right mix of digital technology capabilities, solutions, and platforms to accelerate time-to-value and maximize adoption and experience.

Commenting on the achievement, Prabhakar Shetty, Chief Digital Officer, Cyient, said, "We think of Digital as not only a technology program but a mechanism that helps our customers evolve, accomplish higher velocity, increase agility & innovation, and foster new culture. Being recognized by Everest as a Major Contender in 4.0 services is a testament to our successful approach to helping customers' Digitize the old and Architect the new'. Our IntelliCyient suite of Industry 4.0 - coupled with a business and technology consulting framework, is helping organizations adopt new-gen technologies across the value chain of engineering – Design, Build & Maintain."

He further stated, "With Cyient's expertise in PLM, Digital Manufacturing & Operations, and Aftermarket services, intertwined with technology layers of Applications engineering and core digital technologies of Cloud, Dev-Ops, Robotics, RPA, UI/UX, and Analytics, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations evolve at every step of their Digital journey."

"Cyient has reinforced its position in the Industry 4.0 space through investments in creating IP/solutions and technology studio with lab environments to strengthen capabilities in IoT, cloud, automation, and analytics," said Nishant Udupa, Practice Director at Everest Group.

He further added, "Acquiring Workforce Delta has further enhanced IntelliCyient's portfolio with strong front-end consulting capabilities for digital mobile workforce management solutions, primarily in the utilities and telecom sector. Clients have appreciated Cyient for its strong manufacturing domain knowledge, change management support and onsite testing capabilities. This has contributed to Cyient emerging as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a leading consulting-led, industry-centric, Technology Solutions company. We enable our customers to apply technology imaginatively across their value chain to solve problems that matter. We are committed to designing tomorrow with our stakeholders and being a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable organization.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com

Follow news about the company at @Cyient

Karthik Chellappa Kaizzen PR +91 90003 18881 karthikk.c@kaizzencomm.com Dilloris Baruva Cyient +91 91216 14763 dillorishandry.barua@cyient.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyient-reinforces-its-position-as-a-major-contender-in-everests-industry-4-0-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2022--301661074.html

SOURCE Cyient