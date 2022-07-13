Cymax Group Announces New C-Suite and Senior Leadership Appointments

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group), a leading eCommerce technology and services platform for furniture vendors and retailers, has announced the promotion of Brad Kent to Chief Technology Officer and welcomed Mike Herenberg to Cymax Group as Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Travis Huff joins as Vice President of Sales for Freight Club, the company's proprietary end-to-end freight shipping platform. With the new leadership in place, Cymax Group continues to reinforce its growth trajectory for 2022 and advance solutions for the fast-evolving eCommerce market.

Mr. Kent brings over two decades of experience in data engineering, product management, business intelligence, analytics, programming, and machine learning. He was previously Vice President of Analytics and Engineering at Cymax Group before being appointed Chief Technology Officer. He has held senior leadership positions at LoyaltyOne, Workopolis (now Indeed) and BlackBerry, managing high performing teams across eCommerce, loyalty, HR tech and telecommunications industries.

Mr. Herenberg brings over 25 years' experience in global markets, with deep expertise driving transformational change for high growth technology companies across various industries including software (SaaS), automotive, telecommunications, consulting, and analytics. He was previously COO at Quorum Information Technologies, and prior to that, was the Vice President of Product Strategy and Customer Experience for North America and Chief Operating Officer for Canada for Element Fleet Management.

Mr. Huff is a seasoned sales leader with experience building and guiding top-performing sales teams from small-to-medium businesses to Fortune 500 companies. He was most recently Vice President of Sales for TOOLBX, an innovative building materials management platform, and had served as Senior Director B2B Sales at Wayfair prior to that. Joining Freight Club at a milestone time, the platform was recently named a finalist in the BC Tech 2022 Technology Impact Awards, Company of the Year – Scale.

"In these turbulent market conditions, we are focused on responsible growth and have bolstered our foundations with these key appointments," said Riz Somji, CEO of Cymax Group. "We are thrilled to have Brad, Mike, and Travis help lead in this next phase, as we double-down on our world class technology and solutions across eCommerce and logistics."

Listed amongst Canada's highest-potential tech companies, Cymax Group was recently named part of Team True North, a roster of Canadian innovation companies shown by verified data to have the highest probability of reaching $1B in revenue. Team True North represents the one percent of the highest-performing global private companies across the country.

About Cymax Group Technologies:

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading eCommerce technology and services platform for furniture vendors and retailers that enables seamless activation for scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces, Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club, an end-to-end freight shipping platform, provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform. www.cymaxgroup.com.

