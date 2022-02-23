Cymbiotika Unveils Longevity Mushroom Supplement for Energy, Focus and Overall Vitality

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of its Organic Longevity Mushrooms . The liposomal medicinal mushroom formula contains six powerful organic mushrooms with health benefits backed by trademarked clinical studies. The formula has been enhanced by adding a powerful compound called EGCG, known to power the mitochondria, stimulate the brain, enhance the immune system, and increase metabolic function.

"At Cymbiotika, we want to continue innovation formulations that support consumers on their journey to optimal health. We couldn't be more proud to offer the first medicinal, liposomal mushroom formula which utilizes the powerful compounds with holistic benefits that these mushrooms contain." Said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "The liposomal delivery ensures enhanced absorption by allowing the supplement to travel to through the body without breaking down to deliver the nutrients. This revolutionary technology and formula help to support healthy cardiovascular function during sports training, reduces exercise fatigue, and the buildup of lactic acid."

Including nutrient compounds such as triterpenes, metabolites, L-Ergothioneine, vitamin D, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, chelated minerals, amino acids, protein, and B-vitamins, Cymbtiotika's Longevity Mushrooms deliver unmatched cumulative benefits to personal energy, focus, and overall vitality.

"Our mission has always been centered on empowering individuals to lead a healthy life, and we understand that it's not always easy to transform a wellness regimen," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "That's why we're dedicated to providing the most sophisticated formulations that contain the highest quality ingredients and are also convenient and delicious. Our new Longevity Mushrooms are formulated in a deliciously creamy chocolate fudge syrup made from the Cacao plant, that is both sugar-free and highly nutritious – making a healthy lifestyle even sweeter."

Cymbiotika's Longevity Mushrooms retail for $58 and are available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take one pouch daily or as preferred, by squeezing the entire contents of the pouch directly into their mouth, mixing it into a favorite beverage, or even drizzling it over a favorite fruit, yogurt, or dessert. When combined with Cymbiotika Synergy Vitamin B-12, the formula can provide extra energy, which is perfect prior to a workout.

Cymbiotika crafts supplements with only the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. Longevity Mushrooms contain ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA. For more details, please visit: www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

